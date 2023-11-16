Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Children’s Place Put Options (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,572 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,499 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Children’s Place Stock Down 26.2 %

PLCE traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,825. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Children's Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $263.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. Children's Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Children's Place will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

