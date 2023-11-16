Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,754 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 2,270 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAXN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $433,000.

Shares of MAXN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

