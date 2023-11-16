StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

