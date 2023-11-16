StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CASI opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

