StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Community Financial by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Community Financial by 600.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Community Financial by 96.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

