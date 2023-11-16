StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $5.51 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,553.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

