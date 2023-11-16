StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

