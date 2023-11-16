StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $98.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

