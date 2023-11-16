StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STNE. Bank of America upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 2,183,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in StoneCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 233.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 365,319 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 53.9% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

