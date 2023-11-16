Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $283.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

