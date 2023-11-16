Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 218,574 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.