Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

