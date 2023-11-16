Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sunrun worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after buying an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

