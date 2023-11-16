Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $73,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.