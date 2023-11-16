Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Insulet worth $72,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PODD opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

