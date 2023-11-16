Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Paycom Software worth $62,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 25,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 51,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

