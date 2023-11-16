Swiss National Bank Has $65.18 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 144,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Pembina Pipeline worth $65,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,220,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $447,088,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,436,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,519,000 after buying an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

