Swiss National Bank Has $70.03 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Howmet Aerospace worth $70,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

HWM opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

