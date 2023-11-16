Swiss National Bank Has $72.21 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Teck Resources worth $72,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $210,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.