Swiss National Bank Has $86.11 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $86,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

