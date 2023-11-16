Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of DoorDash worth $70,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DoorDash by 61.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DoorDash by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $95.16 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,865 shares of company stock worth $71,422,548. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.