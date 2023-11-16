Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $73,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

