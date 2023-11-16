Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Dover worth $74,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

