Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of VeriSign worth $76,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $242,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

VRSN opened at $206.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

