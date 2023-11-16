Swiss National Bank Sells 43,700 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $70,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

