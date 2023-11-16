Swiss National Bank Sells 52,200 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of CGI worth $84,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GIB opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.