Swiss National Bank Sells 73,600 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $67,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.