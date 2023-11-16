Swiss National Bank Sells 81,900 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $69,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

