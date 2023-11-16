Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.35 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

