T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $148.45. 643,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,868. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.85.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

