Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 298.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

