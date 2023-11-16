TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,498 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.46% of Paylocity worth $47,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

Paylocity Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 57,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $11,122,050.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,913,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,433,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $12,431,656.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $29,982,845 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

