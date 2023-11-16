TD Asset Management Inc Buys 41,600 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.60% of Acadia Healthcare worth $44,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -356.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,504,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

