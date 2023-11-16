TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $50,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.