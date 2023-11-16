TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Cameco worth $39,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 280,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cameco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cameco by 44.3% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 138,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

