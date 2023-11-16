TD Asset Management Inc Has $39.20 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,432 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of SEA worth $39,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CICC Research lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.