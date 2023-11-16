TD Asset Management Inc Has $45.60 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.27% of LPL Financial worth $45,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth $44,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $221.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $257.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

