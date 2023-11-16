TD Asset Management Inc Has $46.28 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $46,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in NVR by 76.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,166 shares of company stock worth $12,042,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,292.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,913.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6,015.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,295.51 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $118.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.