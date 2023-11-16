TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

