TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 47,540 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $41,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after buying an additional 685,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 144,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

