TD Asset Management Inc Sells 19,781 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $50,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

