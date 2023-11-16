TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of HubSpot worth $42,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $99,041,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.50 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.