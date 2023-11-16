TD Securities Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.1 %

Brookfield stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,148.28 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 17.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 786,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 134,326 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after buying an additional 273,474 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

