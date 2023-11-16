Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

TISI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Team

About Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.