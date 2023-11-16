Team (NYSE:TISI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TISI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
