Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report) fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.15. 215,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 65,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

