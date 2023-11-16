Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Sells $346,575.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 11th, Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. Teradata’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

