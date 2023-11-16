Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 243,764 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.52. 45,310,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,613,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day moving average is $236.68. The company has a market cap of $748.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

