Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.20. 29,480,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,540,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

