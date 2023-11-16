The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 817,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock worth $621,625. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 64,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,397. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $262.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

