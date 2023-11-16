The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $205.98. 1,149,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average is $208.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.52 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

